Motor Vehicle Crash in California Injuries Two People and Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, May 26, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Oak Crest Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision.

A firefighter on the scene reported the Honda van was carrying 7 occupants at the time of the crash.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries and one patient was taken by ground to the Maryland State Police Helicopter hangar where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

