Lusby Scratch-Off Player Among Seven $10,000 Winners in State

Players from across Maryland pick up big prizes after scratching Lottery itch

Seven lucky winners of Maryland Lottery games have claimed prizes of $10,000 this month on a variety of scratch-offs. The winning scratchers were from Hyattsville, Gwynn Oak, Baltimore, Frederick, Lusby, Columbia and Martinsburg, W.Va.Two of the winning instant tickets were in The Price is Right® game, which shot to the number 1 spot on the Maryland Lottery Top 40 Scratch-Offs Chart right after it went on sale. The $10 game has held a top standing ever since and carries a top prize of $100,000.A Hyattsville man bought The Price is Right® scratch-off at the Dash In #10982 at 8228 Woodyard Road in Clinton. He cashed in the $10,000 winning scratch-off on May 21. Also picking up a $10,000 payday in this game was a Gwynn Oak woman, who bought her instant ticket at Security BP at 6698 Security Boulevard in Baltimore.

Anyone who has a non-winning The Price is Right® scratch-off can enter it into the second-chance promotion for a chance to win up to $100,000. For details, visit mdlottery.com/thepriceisright.

Two players found $10,000 prizes on thegame during the week the new instant ticket went on sale. A Baltimore woman found her lucky scratch-off at Woodmoor Shell located at 7001 Liberty Road in Baltimore while a Frederick man found his winning instant ticket at 7-Eleven #39147, 140 Frederick Road, in Thurmont. All seven of the game’s $100,000 top prizes, along with all 12 second-place $50,000 prizes, remain unclaimed.

A player from Lusby in Calvert County picked up a $10,000 win in the game $1,000,000 Blowout. The $20 scratch-off has a top prize of $1 million. The winner bought his instant ticket at Ranch Liquors, located at 246 Town Square Drive in Lusby. Four of the original seven top prizes remain unclaimed, as well as nine $50,000 prizes.

The Diamond 10s game gave a Columbia man his $10,000 prize. The lucky player bought the scratch-off at 7-Eleven # 29216 at 13880 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring. The 66-year-old claimed his prize May 15 at Lottery headquarters.

The last of these seven winners is a player from Martinsburg, W.Va., who made a fortuitous foray into Maryland to buy a Bingo×10 scratch-off. His lucky scratch-off was waiting at 7-Star Mini Mart at 200 West Franklin Street in Hagerstown.

Congratulations to all of these winners!