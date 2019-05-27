Audio: Sheriffs Office Investigating Murder of 48-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Chaptico

May 27, 2019

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Bay Drive and River Drive in Chaptico, for the reported stabbing.

Dispatchers advised all incoming rescue personnel units to stage in the area until police could secure the scene.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 48-year-old male with a stab wound from a screwdriver to the chest and shortly after, police advised the victim was not breathing and started CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived.

The male was declared deceased on the scene.

The suspect and one additional patient were transported from the scene to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

A spokesperson from the Sheriffs Office told SMNEWSNET that they were investigating a homicide.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

