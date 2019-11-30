UPDATE: Washington DC Woman Charged with Murder After Stabbing a Man to Death in Chaptico

UPDATE 11/30/2019: Marlaena Rochelle Bethea, 46, of Washington DC,was ordered to be held without bond for a first degree murder case pending against her.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling are prosecuting this case.

UPDATE 5/27/2019 @ 11:55 p.m.: On May 26, 2019, at approximately 11:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 35800 block of Bay Drive in Chaptico, for the reported stabbing.

Responding officers located the victim, later identified as Michael Ross Bethea, age 47 of Washington, D.C. suffering from a stab wound.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by responding officers and emergency personnel, however, Bethea was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was involved in a family dispute and was subsequently stabbed outside the residence. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

