Early Morning Fire at KFC in La Plata Under Investigation

On Monday, May 27, 2019, at approximately 1:40 a.m., firefighters from La Plata, Waldorf, Bel Alton, and surrounding companies responded to 6665 Crain Highway at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in La Plata, for the reported commercial building fire.

Police driving by observed smoke coming from the building, and upon further investigation, heard the fire alarm going off and saw a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a 1-story commercial building with smoke showing and upon entering the structure, they reported an active fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the State Health Department were requested to the scene to assist police and firefighters.

Approximately 37 volunteer fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of and provided by https://twitter.com/ccvolfireems

