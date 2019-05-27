One Injured After Late Night Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Monday, May 27, 2019, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 44871 St. Andrews Church Road and Wildewood Parkway, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

