House Fire in St. Leonard Ruled Arson by Fire Marshal

On Monday, May 27, 2019, at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Solomons, Prince Frederick, and St. Mary’s County responded to 2595 Lloyd Bowen Road in Saint Leonard, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story residence with smoke and fire showing from the front of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

The Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and determined it to be incendiary in nature.

The fire was discovered and called in by a neighbor and started at the front door/foyer of the home.

The total loss to the structure and contents was estimated at $115,000.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820 or 410-456-1722.

