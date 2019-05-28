Maryland State Police Arrest Three People for Drunk Driving During Sobriety Checkpoint in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:45 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack assisted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint on southbound Maryland Route 235 (Three Notch Road) at First Colony Boulevard, in California.

The Southern Maryland chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) were also on location to represent victims of DUI collisions.

The checkpoint lasted approximately an hour and forty minutes, and a total of 573 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Eight vehicles were directed to the side of the road for further testing, resulting in three individuals being arrested for driving under the influence.

One individual was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana, one individual arrested for possession of marijuana in an amount of more than 10 grams and one individual was issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana in an amount less than 10 grams.

