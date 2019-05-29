SMECO Seeks Authorization for Public EV Charging Equipment

Co-op proposes to install charging stations at local governmental facilities

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has submitted a filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) requesting authorization to install up to 60 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the cooperative’s service area over a five-year pilot period.

SMECO plans to work with state, municipal, and local government entities to determine the locations for public electric vehicle (EV) chargers, which will include Level 2 chargers and Direct Current Fast Chargers. According to SMECO, the cooperative has already received great interest in EV charging stations from local governments seeking to provide stations for public use. The cooperative plans to develop an application and a method of determining the most suitable locations for the chargers. An important consideration is the existing infrastructure already in place. SMECO anticipates starting the pilot in 2020.