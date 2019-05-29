Maryland Offers License-Free Fishing Day

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites anglers to experience our state’s myriad waterways during license-free fishing days on June 1, June 8 and July 4.

These annual events allow everyone the chance to test their fishing skills or reinvigorate their love of fishing without needing a license, trout stamp or registration.

Maryland hosts this opportunity annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. An individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes.

“We are lucky to live in a state where you can fish in fresh, brackish and salt water — often all in the same day if you want,” Recreational Fishing Outreach Coordinator Erik Zlokovitz said. “This opportunity allows recreational anglers to try their hand at something new before committing to a license.”

All anglers must follow current size and catch limits. An online guide is available and a printed version can picked up at many service centers or local bait-and-tackle shops. Anglers are encouraged to submit their catches to the Maryland Angler’s Log or compete in the new FishMaryland competition. The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast and fish identification charts.

Anglers who decide to get or renew their license can do so either online, on the department’s mobile app, by phone or in person at any Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration licensing center.