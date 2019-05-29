Robert Owen Siebenmark, 79 of Scotland MD passed away May 25th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.

Robert, known to all as Bob was born November 7th, 1939 in Peoria Illinois to the late Robert and Esther Siebenmark.

Arriving in Southern Md in January 1974 to join his family who arrived in December 1973 and assigned to NAS PAX River Bob eventually retired in 1979 from the US Navy after 21 years of service as a Chief Engineer on the P-2V, P-3C and C121 Super Constellation where he served numerous detachments both overseas and stateside. After retirement Bob and his family stayed in Southern Maryland where he worked for Dyncorp at PAX River for another 20 years eventually retiring as the Group Supervisor.

During his retirement years Bob enjoyed his time puttering around on his John Deere tractor and taking care of the yard. An avid Washington Redskins and NASCAR fan, Bob was parked in his recliner never to miss a game or a race. He was a family man who enjoyed his children and grand children and time spent together making memories. Bob was truly blessed by God.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Esther, he was preceded in death by his younger sister Susie.

Bob is survived by his wife, companion and best friend of 57 years Claudia, his two children Bobby (Debbie) Siebenmark of Longs, SC and Wendy Lee-Mattingly (Mike) of Valley Lee, MD, 5 grand daughters Kristen Norton (Chris) of Dameron, MD; Kayla Siebenmark (Kevin) of California, MD; Shanon Lee (David) of Great Mills, MD; Holly Siebenmark (Jake) of California, MD and Robyn Lee of California, MD. Additionally, Bob is survived by his two sisters Carol Miller (Pete) of Tremont, Ill and Beth Long (Tom) of Columbus, In.

Bob will be cremated, and his family will be planning a celebration of his life in the next few months at his home with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad or Hospice.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.