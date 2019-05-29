Joshua Ryan Hosier, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with respiratory failure.

He was born April 17, 1983 in Washington, D.C. He is the son of the Edward Charles Hosier of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Victoria Lee (Myers) Hosier.

Josh was a caring father who loved his son, Drake. When he wasn’t with his son, Josh could be found playing on his X-Box. Josh was a man who loved a good debate. He would do his best to convince you that you were wrong; after all he was “always right”. He enjoyed rooting for his beloved Washington Redskins and could be found during every game proudly sporting the Burgundy and Gold.

Josh was an employee for the Local Union #10 working as an elevator mechanic. He enjoyed his job and the many friends and co-workers he was honored to work with over the years. Josh was a caring and kind man. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

As a young man, Josh enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was an avid football and baseball player. He and his brother, Wayne, loved to spend an afternoon fishing. Josh was an adventurous and spirited man who was the life of the party when he would head to Ocean City, Maryland for a long weekend with his close friends. The stories of his antics will live on in our memories.

Along with his father, he is survived by his son, Drake Ryan Hosier of Great Mills, MD. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Edward Hosier of Mechanicsville, MD; aunts, uncles and cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Hosier.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a Life Celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.