Doris Elizabeth Bean, 70, of California, MD passed away at her home on May 23, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1949 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving daughter of the late Mary Mildred Stone Adams and Joseph Vernon Stone. Doris was the loving wife of John Louis Bean whom she married on May 16, 1970 in Leonardtown, MD. Doris is survived by her children John V. Bean (Jenny) of California, MD, Mary E. Purcell (Tommy) of Drayden, MD, 3 grandchildren Kayla Purcell, Sarah Bean and Hannah Purcell, siblings: Jimmy Stone (Dotty), Charles Stone (Bertie), Jean Nelson (George) and Linda Oliver (Jimmy). She was preceded in death by her siblings Jack Stone, Barbara Logan, Shirley Forsythe, and John Stone.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1967. Doris worked for the Department of Navy as a Competency Administrator for 30 years, retiring on September 30, 2006 at the age of 57.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Face Catholic Church Great Mills, MD with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Les Brady, J.F. Stone, Allen Raley, George Nelson, Steven Stone, and Ricky Wallace.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.