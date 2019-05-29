Diane Cynthia Tucker, 75, of Bushwood, MD, passed away on May 18, 2019. Diane is survived by her husband, George Tucker; children: Valerie Douglas, Theodore Douglas Jr. (Florine); sisters: Janice Amos, Judith Jenkins (Elliott); brother, Raymond Herbert; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, May 29 for visitation at 10 a.m. until Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment is private.

Arrangements by Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home.