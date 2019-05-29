Prince George’s County Police Department Mourns the Loss of Off-Duty Police Officer

The Prince George’s County Police Department is mourning the loss of an off-duty police officer killed late Tuesday night in a collision.

Shortly before 11:00 pm, Officer Davon McKenzie was riding a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-495 at Route 202 when he was struck by another vehicle. He died of his injuries a short time later at a hospital.

“The Prince George’s County Police family is broken hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son. He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn’t be, extend our deepest condolences to his family,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

Officer McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in March of 2017. He was 24 years old.

The Maryland State Police are investigating the late night, multi-vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality on the Capital Beltway between Maryland Route 202 and Arena Drive in Largo. The Maryland State Police are investigating the late night, multi-vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality on the Capital Beltway between Maryland Route 202 and Arena Drive in Largo. The on-scene investigation and witness statements indicate that just after 11:20 PM, a Nissan Altima, was attempting to enter southbound 495 from Maryland Route 202 when it struck a commercial street sweeper that was operating in the slow lanes near the on ramp. The Altima lost control, veered across all the southbound lanes and struck a Suzuki motorcycle that was traveling southbound in the fast lane. The operator of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, over the jersey wall, and landed in the northbound lanes of the capital beltway where he was struck by two oncoming vehicles in the northbound lanes. The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center where he was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. All of the vehicles involved in the collision remained on scene. All lanes of southbound 495 remain closed between Maryland Route 202 and Arena Drive as the investigation continues. Maryland State Police continue to urge motorist to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Detours are in place to guide motorist around the road closure. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.