Public Works and Transportation to Treat and Repair St. Mary’s County Roadways

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will perform Surface Treatment / Modified Seal on various roads, located across St. Mary’s County.

Surface treatment will consist of the application of a liquid asphalt emulsion, followed by a new layer of stone. Modern techniques have resulted in a full-width application of an exact quantity of stone, which limits loose stone to a minimum. During the procedure, motorists may experience a brief delay and should use caution. The surface may be driven on immediately behind the roller equipment.

Dates and times could be modified due to weather conditions. During these construction activities, motorists can expect changes in traffic patterns and delays. Please be alert to these conditions.

For more information, please contact the DPW&T Construction and Inspection Division at 301-475-4200 ext. *3531.

Surface Treatment / Modified Seal FY 2019

District Route Road Name Miles 2 30298 Richey Road 0.67 2 30286 Hewitt Road 0.47 2 30311 River Road 0.78 2 30312 Finnacom Road 0.44 2 30310 Herring Creek Drive 0.57 2 30309 River Shores Drive 0.79 2 30308 Tall Timber Road 0.91 2 30287 Buck Redman Road 0.46 2 30476 Oliver Road 0.55 2 30292 McKays Cove Road 0.63 2 30297 Mckays Beach Road 0.43 2 30476 Springer Road 0.47 2 30285 Happy Land Road 1.28 2 30821 Denton Road 0.33 3 30162 Joe Hazel Road 0.67 3 30161 Ben Morgan Road 0.19 3 30164 Combs Road 0.28 3 30163 Tippit Road 0.16 3 30458 Meadow Road 0.34 3 30169 Wathen Road 0.67 3 30165 New Town Neck Road 1.28 4 30046 Bethel Church Road 1.36 4 30057 James Road 1.16 4 30061 Bohle Road 0.36 4 30060 Harper Road 1.10 5 30031 Woodburn Hill Road 2.06 6 30182 Vista Road 2.47 7 30095 Bushwood Road 3.23 7 30100 Coburm Wharf Road 1.06 7 30101 May Croft Road 1.09 7 30102 Ellis Road 0.34 7 30109 Burch Road 1.39 7 30454 Dent Road 0.24 7 30108 Hodges Road 1.05 7 30098 Sugar Hole Road 1.27 7 30099 Old Trapp Road 0.58 7 30639 Grampton Road 1.12

Total miles 32.25