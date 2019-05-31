Public Works and Transportation to Treat and Repair St. Mary’s County Roadways

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will perform Surface Treatment / Modified Seal on various roads, located across St. Mary’s County.
Surface treatment will consist of the application of a liquid asphalt emulsion, followed by a new layer of stone. Modern techniques have resulted in a full-width application of an exact quantity of stone, which limits loose stone to a minimum. During the procedure, motorists may experience a brief delay and should use caution. The surface may be driven on immediately behind the roller equipment.
Dates and times could be modified due to weather conditions. During these construction activities, motorists can expect changes in traffic patterns and delays. Please be alert to these conditions.
For more information, please contact the DPW&T Construction and Inspection Division at 301-475-4200 ext. *3531.
Surface Treatment / Modified Seal FY 2019
|District
|Route
|Road Name
|Miles
|2
|30298
|Richey Road
|0.67
|2
|30286
|Hewitt Road
|0.47
|2
|30311
|River Road
|0.78
|2
|30312
|Finnacom Road
|0.44
|2
|30310
|Herring Creek Drive
|0.57
|2
|30309
|River Shores Drive
|0.79
|2
|30308
|Tall Timber Road
|0.91
|2
|30287
|Buck Redman Road
|0.46
|2
|30476
|Oliver Road
|0.55
|2
|30292
|McKays Cove Road
|0.63
|2
|30297
|Mckays Beach Road
|0.43
|2
|30476
|Springer Road
|0.47
|2
|30285
|Happy Land Road
|1.28
|2
|30821
|Denton Road
|0.33
|3
|30162
|Joe Hazel Road
|0.67
|3
|30161
|Ben Morgan Road
|0.19
|3
|30164
|Combs Road
|0.28
|3
|30163
|Tippit Road
|0.16
|3
|30458
|Meadow Road
|0.34
|3
|30169
|Wathen Road
|0.67
|3
|30165
|New Town Neck Road
|1.28
|4
|30046
|Bethel Church Road
|1.36
|4
|30057
|James Road
|1.16
|4
|30061
|Bohle Road
|0.36
|4
|30060
|Harper Road
|1.10
|5
|30031
|Woodburn Hill Road
|2.06
|6
|30182
|Vista Road
|2.47
|7
|30095
|Bushwood Road
|3.23
|7
|30100
|Coburm Wharf Road
|1.06
|7
|30101
|May Croft Road
|1.09
|7
|30102
|Ellis Road
|0.34
|7
|30109
|Burch Road
|1.39
|7
|30454
|Dent Road
|0.24
|7
|30108
|Hodges Road
|1.05
|7
|30098
|Sugar Hole Road
|1.27
|7
|30099
|Old Trapp Road
|0.58
|7
|30639
|Grampton Road
|1.12
Total miles 32.25
These cheap fixes only last about 2 years at best. Rather than ripping up the bad asphalt and fixing the collapsed culverts and potholes, and laying a good 4-6 inch new layers of asphalt, which is what these roads really need, just spray a coating and throw some stones down and call it fixed.
With all the taxes these wealthy counties collect, they should be able to do a proper job. But then our county commissioners would not be able to pad their pockets.