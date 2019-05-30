No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway.

The single female occupant/operator signed a care refusal form on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

