Calvert County Sheriffs Office Arrests – 5/30/2019

On May 21, 2019, Deputy Anderson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Wilson Court in Prince Frederick. While making contact with the driver, Daniel Joel James Buckmire (21), Deputy Anderson noticed a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie of suspected marijuana in the driver’s side rear door panel, as well as a cut straw with a white powdery residue inside, which the driver stated, was Oxymorphone. Buckmire was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana > 10 grams, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

On May 21, 2019, Deputy Payne responded to Marcellas Drive, Owings for the report of a disorderly subject. Complainants advised that they came home to find items destroyed and Louis Edward Harrod (24) alone in the house. Harrod damaged a bay window, a TV, a bedroom door, a kitchen table and chairs, adding up to approximately $2,200. Harrod was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property > $1,000.

On May 22, 2019, Deputy Mohler conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Griffin’s Flooring America in Prince Frederick. The driver, Dawn Marie Abner (55), admitted to being under the influence of Percocet and was placed under arrest for impaired driving. A search of her person revealed a cut straw with a tan powdery residue inside. A search of the vehicle revealed two more cut straws, Oxycodone, Xanax, Suboxone and a large amount of suspected heroin. Abner was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.

On May 24, 2019, Deputy Flynt conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Blvd at Cortland Lane in Dunkirk. While making contact with the driver, Ollie Rupert Collier (75), Deputy Flynt noticed the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the vehicle. As Deputy Flynt opened the driver’s door, Collier stepped out and kept his hand behind his back as if he was concealing something. Collier pulled away from Deputy Flynt and continued to resist until he was placed in handcuffs. Collier was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Resisting/Interfering with Arrest as well as Obstructing & Hindering.

On May 13th, 2019, Deputy Mason conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Catalina Drive in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver, Kahnr Anthony Allegra (27), Deputy Mason could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and the vehicle. Allegra advised that he was coming from Buckets Sports Bar and drank two or three beers. After completing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Deputy Mason found Allegra was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. Allegra was placed under arrest and a search of his vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected crack cocaine. Allegra was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana, (Driving, Attempting to drive) vehicle while impaired by alcohol, person driving motor vehicle on (Hwy., public use property) on suspended license and privilege, and several other driving related charges.

On May 13th, 2019, Deputy Parks responded to the Olympia Sports located in Prince Frederick for a reported theft. Upon arrival, the Calvert Control Center gave a description of the suspect. Deputy Parks was able to locate a man matching the description and made contact with Broderick Cortez Mackall (50), who stated he didn’t take any items from the store. While speaking to Mackall, Deputy Parks could detect a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and person. While conducting an investigation into the stolen items, the manager stated they witnessed Mackall take a shoe and put it in his jacket. The manager then confronted Mackall about the shoe. Mackall then took the shoe out of his jacket and fled the store. Mackall admitted to putting the shoe in his jacket, but stated he put it back after being confronted and did not leave the store with the merchandise. Mackall was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with theft less than $100

On May 6, 2019 Deputy B. Wilson responded to HG Trueman Rd, Lusby for the report of a firearms complaint. The suspect, John Earl Drury (21), was heavily intoxicated and armed with a shotgun. Drury put the gun down, came out of the residence and was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Intoxicated Endangerment and Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime.

On May 10, 2019 Deputy T. Buckler conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cox Road and East Chesapeake Beach Road, Chesapeake Beach. While making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputy Buckler observed money ($162) laying in the driver’s lap and a large pile of white powdery substance on the passenger seat. Both subjects were removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the passenger, Tyier C. Brooks (29), revealed a container with approximately 13 grams of suspected heroin and $171. Standard field sobriety tests were conducted on the driver, Adam Dwain Bowen (31), which resulted in his arrest. Brooks and Bowen were both transported to the hospital due to their level of impairment. After being released from the hospital, they were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute as well as multiple traffic citations for Bowen for driving under the influence.

On May 10, 2019 Deputy Boerum responded to Calvert Health Medical Center for the report of a disorderly subject. Darryl Washington (56), was refusing to leave after being discharged and making verbal threats to staff. Washington was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and issued a Trespass warning from CHMC.