Three Injured After Vehicle Strikes Bay Bridge Toll Booth

On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at approximately 7:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza on the U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with multiple subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle on its side and confirmed two occupants were trapped.

Firefighters responded from U.S. Naval Academy Station 46, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, City of Annapolis Fire Department, Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, and Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department. Crews requested a medevac helicopter, but due to weather, all helicopters were down.

Two patients were transported by ground to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. It is reported a second vehicle was involved and the single occupant was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

All photos are courtesy of the Naval District Washington Fire Department Naval Academy Fire & Emergency Services.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

