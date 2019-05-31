Great Mills Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin After Traffic Stop

On Friday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m., First Sergeant M. Laney from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was traveling westbound on Great Mills Road when he initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills, pulled a glass vial from the console and advised F/Sgt. Laney it was “CBD”.
Trooper First Class J. Rutkoski responded to the location and assumed the investigation.
Summers advised there were syringes and Heroin inside the vehicle.
A probable cause search revealed five used syringes, a metal spoon with suspected Heroin residue and one capsule of suspected Heroin.
Summers was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, Driving without Required License, and Negligent Driving.
