Great Mills Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin After Traffic Stop

May 31, 2019
Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills

Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills

On Friday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 7:00 a.m., First Sergeant M. Laney from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was traveling westbound on Great Mills Road when he initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills, pulled a glass vial from the console and advised F/Sgt. Laney it was “CBD”.

Trooper First Class J. Rutkoski responded to the location and assumed the investigation.

Summers advised there were syringes and Heroin inside the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed five used syringes, a metal spoon with suspected Heroin residue and one capsule of suspected Heroin.

Summers was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, Driving without Required License, and Negligent Driving.

Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills

Kyle Ryan Summers, 31 of Great Mills

This entry was posted on May 31, 2019 at 10:19 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to Great Mills Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin After Traffic Stop

  1. SMH on May 31, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Smh Kyle.. You on fb blastin your granny and aunt about how they wont let you in the house or near the car, and you now out on the street and how you’re going to lose your job because you don’t have a car. Gee, I wonder why? And you gonna lose that job for more reasons than not having a car once they see your picture blasted online for drugs.. Stop blaming everyone else for your issues and start owning up to them. YOU are the reason you out on the streets.. YOU are the reason why you lost your job.. No one elses fault but yours homie.

    Reply
    • LLS on May 31, 2019 at 1:42 pm

      LMAO!! YOU BETTA TELL HIM!!

      Reply
    • Allan on May 31, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      If you’re gonna put someone on blast and talk crap, at least have the balls to post your name. Weak.

      Reply
  2. Grim on May 31, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Wow talk crap bout other people and karma comes and gets you

    Reply
  3. Haterfordays on May 31, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Always has been a turd along with his ghetto ass sister! And to think they let this trash on the rescue squad at one point! Hope he didn’t infect anyone with his trashiness while doin it! He is never going to be a useful person in society except giving cops something to do. Good job bustin his sorry ass mike!!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 31, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Just another druggie.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.