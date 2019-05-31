Leonardtown Woman Arrested for Possession of Oxycodone After Traffic Stop in Hollywood

May 31, 2019
Rebekah Grace Whetlor, 22 of Leonardtown

On Friday, May 24, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Trooper R. Kaszubski from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on St. John’s Road, Hollywood.

Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a prescription bottle with the label removed containing 31 suspected Oxycodone pills was located.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with traffic offenses and released to a parent along with an additional juvenile passenger.

The front passenger, identified as Rebekah Grace Whetlor, 22 of Leonardtown, was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Prescription: Omit/Remove/Alter/Obliterate Label. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

