Reporter John Wharton Lauded Upon Retirement

John Wharton, longtime St. Mary’s County reporter, was recognized and lauded on Thursday by Sheriff Tim Cameron and Richard Fritz, State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, for his career which spanned 34 years writing for The Enterprise newspaper.

Wharton is retiring on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Wharton was presented with a plaque by the Sheriff and State’s Attorney at a Coffee with the Sheriff event at the Loffler Senior Activity Center in Great Mills which read, “The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s Count hereby present John Wharton with this plaque of sincere appreciation for 34 years of fair, respectful and award-winning reporting with The Enterprise newspaper, covering law enforcement and judicial issues for the entirety of his career with the St. Mary’s County newspaper of record.”

“We wish you the very best in your well-deserved retirement.”

Wharton, a resident of California, started with The Enterprise in 1985. Fritz has been State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County since December 1998, while Cameron has been St. Mary’s County Sheriff since December 2006.

