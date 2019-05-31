Citizen Preparedness Urged for Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division, urges citizen awareness and preparedness.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June to November, but most hurricane-like weather occurs between mid-August and late October. Calvert County is at risk for strong winds, heavy rain, inland flooding and other severe weather. Residents can be “weather ready” by knowing how to receive information and warnings, having a plan and practicing safety during and after a storm.

The National Weather Service notes hurricanes can cause coastline damage and destruction for several hundred miles inland. Hurricanes often produce extreme winds, devastating high tides, flooding from torrential rains and even tornadoes.

• Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings.

• Follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

• Know your evacuation route and have an emergency shelter plan.

• Remain indoors during a hurricane and away from windows and glass doors.

• If you live in a mobile home, plan alternate shelter. Mobile homes are unsafe in high winds.

• Have a family communication plan and easy-to-find meeting place in case you are separated when a storm or disaster strikes.

• Consider specific needs of household members, such as medical needs, dietary needs, disabilities, languages spoken, pets or service animals, as well as babies and young children.

• Build an emergency kit and store supplies in easy-to-carry containers. Recommended items for a basic kit include water, non-perishable food, battery-powered or hand crank radio, flashlight, first aid kit, whistle to signal for help, local maps, cell phone with chargers and backup battery, prescription medications, cash, important family documents, blankets and change of clothing. Prepare supplies for home, work and vehicles.

• Fill a bathtub or large container with water for sanitary purposes such as for cleaning and flushing toilets. This is important for those whose water runs on an electrical system.

Residents are urged to sign up for Calvert ALERT, a notification system that can send messages by text message, email, fax, landline and pager. To register for the notification service, visit the county website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and click the Emergency Alerts link. Those without internet access can call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638 to sign up. Residents are also encouraged to stay on top of emergency information by downloading the free “Prepare Me Calvert” mobile application available for iOS (Apple) and Android devices. To view more emergency-planning tips and information visit www.ready.gov.