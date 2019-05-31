St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission Reports a Sanitary Sewer Leak Overflow in St. Mary’s City

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is reporting a sanitary sewer leak overflow that occurred on May 30th, 2019 in the area of 47610 College Drive, St. Mary’s City.

St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission staff responded immediately upon notification of the leak at 1:22 p.m. The leak was contained by approximately 3:30 p.m., and final repairs were completed by 1:00 a.m.

The sanitary sewer leak occurred as a result of a pipe failure. Receiving waters affected by this leak are Merritts Pond and downstream waters of the St. Mary’s River. The public is advised to avoid any contact with the affected waterways for seven days.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4321, or the Metropolitan Commission at (301) 737- 7400.