On Thursday, May 30, 2019, at approximately 3:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to 46591 Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene at the 4-story commercial building with nothing evident from all sides.

Firefighters found a small fire on the 3rd floor caused by a burnt out light ballast.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service within 30 minutes.