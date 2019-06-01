Driver Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Tree in California During Rush Hour

June 1, 2019

On Friday, May 31, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the My Eye Doctor on Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard, in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the driver/single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District and Solomons Volunteer Fire Department extricated the patient in approximately 20 minutes.

The adult male patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.






