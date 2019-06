On Friday, May 31, 2019, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 23415 Three Notch Road and Wildewood Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure with no injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle had struck a Mailbox and a brick wall causing damage to the Sprint store, and The Shipping Store.

Police reported the vehicle as being a silver Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck fleeing in an unknown direction.