Elizabeth Marion Canter (nee Smith), 89, formerly of Hughesville, MD departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Elizabeth was born March 14, 1930, in Piscataway, MD to the late James Clinton and Mary Louise Smith. She was third in line of eighteen (18) children.

Elizabeth married Sidney Wilson Canter, Sr. in 1949. Together they celebrated over 46 years of marriage until his passing in January 1995. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all that she knew. She proudly served and retired, after 27 years of service, from the Prince George’s County Board of Education. After she retired, Elizabeth loved spending time with her family vacationing and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by her four loving children, Beverly Dawkins (the late Wilbert), Linda Magarity (Gregory), Sidney Wilson, Jr. (Betty) and Wanda Deavers (Warren); eight (8) grandchildren, and eleven (11) great-grandchildren survive Elizabeth. She is also survived by two sisters, Evelyn Gates (David) and Margaret Pickeral (Hilton). Along with her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Canter, Sr. and numerous brothers and sisters.

Family and friends are invited to Elizabeth’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) in Honor of Mrs. Elizabeth Smith Canter. Condolences to the family can be shared at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

