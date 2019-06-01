Irennegbe Kelly Osifo, 58 of Rockville, MD, passed away on May 11, 2019.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, June 8, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park Menorah Gardens, 12800 Veirs Mills Road, Rockville, MD.

Immediately following interment, family and friends are invited to Twinbrook Recreation Center, 12920 Twinbrook Parkway, Rockville, MD for food and fellowship.