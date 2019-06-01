Meredith “Mert” Ward Crown, 80, of Bryantown, MD departed this life on May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Mert was born August 22, 1938, in Takoma Park, Maryland. He was the son of the late Fenton William Crown and Hattie Bowen (Ward) Crown.

Mert met and fell in love with his best friend, forever love, and number one girl, Joan Bedingfield Crown, when he was a young man of 17 and Joan only a sweet 15 year old. They were married on June 4, 1960, and were preparing to celebrate fifty-nine (59) wonderful years of wedded bliss.

Mert was a caring husband, father, Pawgaw, Grandpa and great-grandpa who loved his family above all else. Joan was his number one priority, and his wonderful daughters were given the best example of how a man should love his wife and children. Mert loved to make his wife happy, and loved to work on projects with her. She would give him a pattern to cut out of wood, and after cutting it out, she would add her artistic talents. Together they traveled throughout North America, including Alaska (twice), Hawaii (twice), Canada, and a memorable cross country motor home trip. Mert loved to go camping, and one of his favorite camping destinations was Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He shared this pastime with his family, and took his children and grandchildren every opportunity he could.

He was a man that could always be counted on to help out in any way possible. He was a plumber by profession, but a jack-of-all-trades by choice. He would willingly tackle any repair job, from plumbing and small engine repair, to helping with a construction project. Mert earned the title “Mr. Fix-It.” If you caught him tinkering away on a project, you were guaranteed to hear “Willie’s Roadhouse” playing in the background with his favorite old country songs. He may not have sang along, but he always knew every word. Mert had a silly side in that “Tweety Bird” was his favorite character, and he would take any opportunity to share this love with the world, through his tie, shirt or just imitation.

Mert’s love for his family is his greatest legacy. The honor and strength he brought can never be replaced, but will be emulated through the actions of his family. He was a man of great character, and left his family with many memories. Mert will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Along with his wife Joan, he is survived by his two children, Michelle Lynn Thacker (Roger), Lusby, MD and Laurie Ann Jackson (Michael) of Hughesville, MD; four (4) grandchildren, Craig Ringler, T.J. Thacker, Shelby Jackson, and Hunter Jackson; and five great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, Mert was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Perkins.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a Life Celebration Visitation, with prayers being read by Father Rory Conley at 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.