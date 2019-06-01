Steven E Thompson, 68, of Mechanicsville, MD passed peacefully into the arms of his heavenly Father on May 27, 2019 in Lexington Park, MD with his loving friends at his side.

He was born June 10, 1950 in Washington D.C. to the late Thurman E Thompson and Nannie M Burks Thompson.

Steven was employed by Bell Atlantic and later Verizon for 30 dedicated years. He retired in 1998. He had a quick wit and loved to tell stories. He enjoyed cooking and did so for many Moose Lodge and American Legion events in years past. He had a love for music and grew up playing the guitar. He was a talented musician playing the base guitar in several bands. He liked to play country, oldies and rock and roll. He enjoyed being outside riding his Harley with friends, spending time on the water fishing and boating, or in the woods hunting. He liked to collect and work on antique cars. He liked speed and enjoyed NASCAR and off shore boat races. He was a past member of the Air National Guard.

He is survived by his extended family and special friends, Ben and Susie Mendoza. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his brother, Michael W Thompson.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.