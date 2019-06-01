Jonathon Nicholas “Johnny” Bowen, 33, of Huntingtown passed away May 23, 2019. He was born August 1, 1985 in Prince Frederick to Catherine Sue Williams and Jesse Richard Bowen. Johnny was raised in Lusby and attended Patuxent High School. He was a talented carpenter, roofer, and millworker and was employed by Fine Tune Construction. When he was younger, Johnny played Little League baseball and also played football for the Solomons Steelers. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and the Washington Redskins. Johnny was a hardworking man and loved his children and family very much.

He is survived by his mother Catherine “Cathi” Williams (Jimi Hamor) of Huntingtown and children Kendra Marie Bowen of Huntingtown and Parker Matthew Elrod of Georgia, sisters Jennifer Weitzel (Mike) of Chester, VA and Julia Bowen of Winchester, VA, and brothers Jeremiah Fox of Ankara, Turkey and Jesse Bowen of Prince Frederick. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Sadie, Dylan, Rebecca, Michael, Sierra, Calista, Hazel, Christian and Elizabeth, grandmother Deanna Hamilton of Lusby and grandfather Bill Williams of Virginia. Johnny was preceded in death by his father Jesse Richard Bowen and grandparents Roland and Shirley Bowen.