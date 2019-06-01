Davon J. McKenzie, 24

Suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Davon J. McKenzie departed this earthly life in Cheverly, MD.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Christian Center, 2261 Oxon Run Drive, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748.

Interment will follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, MD.

“The Prince George’s County Police family is broken-hearted at the loss of this young officer and only son. He was well respected and loved by his fellow officers. I, on behalf of all of us who were at the hospital and all those who couldn’t be, extend our deepest condolences to his family,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

Officer McKenzie was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in March of 2017. He was 24 years old.