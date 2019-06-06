AUDIO: Prince George’s Volunteer Firefighter Shot by Police Officer Dies

UPDATE 6/5/2019: Martin Allen Goodier, 56, of Bowie, died early Tuesday at a hospital following a police-involved shooting on Friday.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the former Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter.

6/3/2019: On May 31, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of U.S Route 50 Eastbound and Patuxent River Road in Davidsonville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Dispatch advised the 911 caller reported they saw one male in the roadway with two vehicles on the side of the road, the caller stated they were no longer in the area.

Fire and emergency medical personnel first arrived on the scene and immediately called out a signal 13 (Officer/Unit needs immediate assistance) and requested police for a subject armed with a weapon.

The following statement has been released by the Anne Arundel Police Department regarding the incident which is still under investigation.

On May 31, 2019, at approximately 9:44 pm we responded to a report of a possible crash involving a pedestrian on Route 50 eastbound right before MD-424. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived first on scene and were immediately confronted/threatened by an armed man. Fire Personnel called for police to rush their response. An officer arrived moments later and confronted the armed suspect before he injured any of the on-scene fire personnel. The suspect failed to comply with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon (a knife) and get on the ground. The officer fired one round striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to an area hospital. There were no injuries to fire or police personnel reported.

The PGFD PIO reported the firefighter was a member of the Prince Georges County Volunteer Fire Department and was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The officer involved is a 20 year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

