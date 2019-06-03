Shed Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation

On Friday, May 31, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Charles County responded to 26315 Loveville Road and Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire showing from a 10×10 shed. Crews extinguished the fire in approximately 5 minutes.

The damage was estimated at $1,500.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and is contuining their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

