UPDATE 6/4/2019: On Saturday, June 1, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office 925 Liquors on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported man armed with a machete and an active fight in progress.

Police arrived on scene to see Adam Godines Perez, 21, of Waldorf, fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.

According to court documents Perez was kicked out of La Hacienda II, Restaurant and Sports Bar across the street from 925 Liquors, and for unknown reasons, Perez retrieved what was described as a machete and began chasing people through the 925 Liquors parking lot. During this time a 27-year-old man was struck with the machete on his left arm causing a laceration. Perez then chased the owner of 925 Liquors with the machete as he was trying to assist customers in allowing them to take cover from Perez inside the liquor store. When Perez realized the police were responding to the scene he fled on foot to nearby woods.

Police located Perez after approximately 5 minutes of searching in the woods.

Perez was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he provided police with a false name.

After fingerprinting, Perez authorities discovered his true identity.

Adam Godines Perez, 21, of Waldorf was charged with the following:

FRAUD-PER. IDENT. AVOID PROS (8 Counts)

FALSE STMT TO PEACE OFFICER

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE (2 Counts)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (2 Counts)

DANGEROUS WEAPON-INT/INJURE (2 Counts)

DANGEROUS WEAPON-INT/INJURE

INTOXICATED ENDANGER

