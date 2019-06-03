Michael P. Walker

June 3, 2019

On Saturday, May 25, 2019 Michael P. Walker departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601 and on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 2nd Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC.

