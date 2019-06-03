On Saturday, May 25, 2019 Michael P. Walker departed this earthly life in Waldorf, MD. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601 and on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 2nd Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton, NC.

This entry was posted on June 3, 2019 at 10:36 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.