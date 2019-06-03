James Edwin Wingrove (PawPaw), 94, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Friday, May 24 at his home with family by his side. He was born in Fayette PA on October 20, 1924 to James and Stella Wingrove. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Juanita Wingrove. He was most proud of his service in the U. S. Army, Air Force Division. He was only 17 years old, but lied about his age in order to enlist. He served in WWII where he was a Staff Sergeant in the American Theater Campaign providing protection for merchant ships delivering critical materials to the eastern seaboard. His family was the most important thing to him and he showed his love every day. He enjoyed telling stories about the war and what it was like when he was growing up, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune, and eating crabs that his grandson-in-law would catch for him. He especially enjoyed playing with his great-great grandchildren and giving them candy. They called him the “candy man”. He loved life and just being with his family, who meant the world to him. He is also survived by his daughter, Dianne Hall and son, Wayne Wingrove (Debbie); three grandchildren, Jackie Gagnon (Chet), Michelle Humphrey (Richard), and Wayne Wingrove (Crystal); six great grandchildren, Amanda Miller (Mike), Melissa Blair (Cody), Jessica Gagnon, Jennifer Humphrey (Mike), John Humphrey, and Izabel Wingrove and four great-great grandchildren, Macie Blair, Madelyn Blair, Braydon Humphrey, and Jaxon Barnes. Services will be on Thursday, May 30 at 11:30 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.

