Donald Richard “Pap” Liming, 94, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on May 19, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD. Born August 18, 1924 in Washington, DC., he was the son of the late Oscar Dewey Liming and Esther (Mehlfelt) Liming. He enjoyed spending childhood summers with his grandparents in Colonial Beach, VA. In 1943 he joined the Navy and served in the 67th Naval Construction Battalion (SeaBees) in the South Pacific on Tinian Island and Eniwetok. Don married Margaret Theresa Lowe in 1948 and they were together for 61 years until her passing in 2009. Don was a Highway Engineer for the DC Highway Administration for 35 years. He was incredibly hard-working and coached many championship little league teams, and his truck was full of kids who didn’t have a ride to practice and needed only be ready when he came by. He was a leader, very outgoing, and helped family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors with all manner of projects and endeavors, large and small. He loved the outdoors, fishing, crabbing, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers and plants, both outdoors and indoors.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Margaret and eldest daughter Joanne Walton. He is survived by his daughter Diane Kavounis (George) and son Richard Liming (Fiona Chen); 6 grandchildren: Shelley Nunley, Cindy Coleman (Keith), Drew Kavounis, Nick Kavounis, Theodore Liming, Leo Liming, and six great-grandchildren: Kasey Coleman (Ashley), Lyle Coleman (Nicole), Matthew Coleman, Nolan Coleman, Rachel Nunley and Damien Kavounis.