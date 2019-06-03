Kathleen A. “Kathy” Thien, 75, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away May 26, 2019 at Calvert Health Medical Center. She was born to Esther (Aucelli) and Florenze Fiorelli on May 10, 1944 in Bronx, NY where she lived until moving to Long Island at the age of six. She later lived with her family in Jacksonville and Tampa, FL, Tucson, AZ, and Long Beach, CA. She married Nicholas Favata April 1, 1967, and they later were divorced. In 1981 Kathy began a residential cleaning service, Kathy’s Cleaners, in Rome, NY. She married Frederick “Fred” Thien on June 16, 1988, and they lived in Rome until moving to Chesapeake Beach in 2010. Kathy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rome. In her leisure time she loved shopping, animals, especially horses and dogs, and spending time with her grandsons.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John Limone. She is survived by her husband Fred, her daughter Christine E. Favata, grandsons Cody N. Favata and Trevor Kistner-Favata, all of Chesapeake Beach, and a brother Frank Limone.