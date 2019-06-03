Robert B. Wood, Sr. 84, of Abell, MD formerly of New Orleans, LA passed away on May 26, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1934 in New Orleans, LA and was the loving son of the late Margery Huck Wood and Robert H. Wood, Jr. Robert was the loving husband of Joyce Wood whom he married in New Orleans, LA. They were married for 63 years. Robert is survived by his children Robert B. Wood, Jr. (Carolyn) of Grasonville, MD, Mark Wood (Jill) of Glenwood, MD, Jeffrey Wood (Amy) of Newburg, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings Albert Haik, Dorothy Haik, Margie Hickey, Jane Wood, Rose Wood, and Charles Chabreck.

He graduated from Warden Easton High School. As well as graduating from Northwestern University in Louisiana in 1968. He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1979. Robert served with the United States Coast Guard for 42 years, from 1952 to 1994. Robert was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Moose Lodge 495 in Mechanicsville, MD and Maple Leaf Workers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Sam Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. Serving a pallbearers will be Justin Wood, Dylan Snyder, Dale Dunlop, Travis Wood, Nate Diefaendere and Michael McCarthy. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bobby Brown.

Contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church 21335 Coltons Point Road Avenue, MD 20609.

