Rose Marie Davis, 77, formerly of Marbury, MD, passed away quietly in her home in Augusta, WV on May 25, 2019. She was born on February 2, 1942 to the late William and Ida Mae Bowie.

Rose was a stay at home mother until she started CCCC and earned her LPN degree. She worked at Charles County Nursing Home, Meridian Nursing Home, and Charlotte Hall Veterans Home where she later retired from.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Henry Davis and grandson Robert Allen Davis.

She is survived by her brother William Bowie, Jr wife Shirley, brother in law Richard Allen Davis, children Theresa Beckett husband Mike, Mary Davis, Norman Davis, S. Lynn Galvin-White, Robert Davis, Laura Ridgley, Thomas Bowie, heartfelt daughter Cheryl Stewart. 14 Grandchildren, and 19 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation on June 5, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery where Rose will be laid to rest with her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers a donation for Rose’s services can be sent to Raymond Funeral Service.