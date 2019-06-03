Kenneth Charles Gritzmacher, 69

Kenneth Charles Gritzmacher, age 69 of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and avid sportsman who enjoyed the outdoors. Ken cherished time spent with his young grandchildren and enjoyed keeping company with friends at the American Legion.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Georgia (Stewart) Gritzmacher and was one of three siblings. Ken was married for 28 years to the late Carla (Wainwright) Gritzmacher.

After his discharge from the Air Force, Ken was employed as a civilian at Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland until his retirement in 2011.

Ken is survived by his mother, Georgia of Monroe, Louisiana; his brother, Thomas (Penny) of Cornville, Arizona; sons, Michael (Jill) Battaglia of Annandale, Virginia, Steven Battaglia of Springfield, New Jersey; and daughter, Amy Jo Gritzmacher of La Plata, Maryland. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan, Sofia and Roman. Ken was predeceased by his wife Carla, his father Kenneth and his sister Mary Gritzmacher.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. followed by a brief service at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata 20646. After the service guests are invited to a reception hosted by the family at American Legion Post 82, 6330 Crain Highway, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Private burial with military honors at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.