Public Invited to Flag Day Event in St. Mary’s County

Flag retirement ceremony to again cap festivities

2019 Flag Day festivities, co-sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown, will take place on Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

The event will be held on the Governmental Center Lawn in Leonardtown. If inclement weather should occur, the ceremony will be moved inside the Leonard Hall Recreation Center, adjacent to the lawn.

The event will feature a procession by various color guards and veterans groups from around the county. A formal ceremony and Pause for the Pledge of Allegiance follows the procession.

At the conclusion of the formal program, members of the American Legion Post in Avenue, Maryland, will hold a flag retirement ceremony. Legion members will demonstrate the dignified and proper method of disposing of worn, torn and/or tattered flags.

The Seventh District Optimist Club will provide refreshments and free hand-held American Flags will be distributed to all in attendance.

For more information, contact ALisa Casas, Communications Director, at 301-475-4200, ext. *1342.

