Bonnie Jeanne Santora, 59, “MooMoo” of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 31, 2019 in Waldorf, MD. Born on February 12, 1960 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Norma Jeanne Walker and Chilton Thomas Walker. Bonnie is survived by her children Lacey Santora of Mechanicsville, MD, Courtney-Sue Santora of Mechanicsville, MD, Dominick Santora (Holly) of Mechanicsville, MD, and 3 grandchildren. As well as her brother Daniel “Danny” Walker (Beth). She was preceded in death by her sister Susan Musselman

.

She graduated from Friendly High School in 1978. Bonnie was a beautician, hair dresser, and homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Zelalem Wollo officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Dominick Santora, Arnold Hager, Daniel Walker, Dalton Walker, Frank Santora, II, and Lacey Santora.