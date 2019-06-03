Sheriff’s Office Employees Elected to Maryland Correctional Administrators Association

June 3, 2019

Assistant Warden Mary Ann Thompson and Monica Thomas from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center were recently elected to serve on the Maryland Correctional Administrators Association (MCCA).

MCCA is a non-profit organization that brings public safety professionals together for networking and training about issues in the criminal justice field. Assistant Warden Thompson was elected to serve as Vice President and Thomas was elected to serve as Treasurer.

Also recognized at the MCAA annual conference was Correctional Officer First Class Melissa Dodson who was voted Officer of the Year, and civilian staff member Glenda Thompson who was voted Employee of the Year.

Pictured Left to Right- Major Diedrich, Monica Thomas, Asst. Warden Thompson, and Major Merican

Pictured Left to Right- Major Diedrich, Glenda Thompson, CFC Dodson, and Major Merican

