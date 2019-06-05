St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrests – 6/5/2018

Assault- On May 9, 2019, Cpl. Foor responded to the 20700 block of Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Derrick Lewis, age 54 of Great Mills, assaulted the victim by pouring a beer on the victim, punching and choking the victim. The victim displayed visible signs of injury and Lewis was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 27176-19

Threat of Arson/Assault- On May 8, 2019, Dep. Burgess responded to the 24300 block of Old Hollywood Road for a reported disturbance. Investigation determined Jerry Allen Stone Sr., age 49 of Hollywood, was involved in an argument with the victims. During the argument Stone made threats to burn the residence down, assaulted one of the victims with a piece of rod iron, and destroyed a plant. Stone was arrested and charged with two counts of Arson/Threat, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 26991-19

Drug Arrest/Rouge and Vagabond- On May 13, 2019, Dep. T. Snyder responded to the 21600 block of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, for the reported individual staggering the roadway, that was almost struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the individual, later identified as Keith Randall Nelson, age 45 with no fixed address, was located sitting in a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted advised Nelson did not have the victim’s permission to be inside the vehicle. Nelson was removed from the vehicle, and proceeded to assault another officer on scene by kicking the officer in the hand. Located on Nelson’s person was a pill bottle containing a suspected amphetamine pill, and a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine was located in the vehicle where Nelson was sitting. Nelson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, two counts of CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, and Rouge and Vagabond. CASE# 27790-19

Assault 1st & 2nd Degree- On May 13, 2019, Dep. Graves responded to the 21600 block of Atalanta Street in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Ronald Eugene Townsend, age 55 of Lexington Park, was upset with the victim, and retrieved a knife. Townsend then made several threatening gestures with the knife towards the victim, causing the victim to flee the residence. Townsend was arrested and charged with Assault First & Second Degree. CASE# 27811-19

Home Invasion/Burglary- On May 12, 2019, Dep. Fenwick responded to the 45900 block of Great Mills Court in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Keith Sebastian Brown, age 29 of Lexington Park, shattered the victim’s window, and damaged window blinds trying to force his way into the residence. Brown ultimately pushed the victim out of the way and entered the residence through the front door, and began to actively assault the second victim. Brown punched and strangled the second victim, and was on scene assaulting the victim when officers arrived. Brown was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, Burglary 3rd Degree, two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 27688-19

Assault/False Imprisonment- On May 11, 2019, Dep. Rycyzyn responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported barricade. Contact was made with the victim who advised Matthew Joseph Hatcher, age 33 of Mechanicsville, assaulted her and then barricaded the hotel room door not allowing her to leave. Hatcher also broke the victim’s cellphone. Rycyzyn observed the furniture in the room moved to barricade the door, and the victim’s broken phone. Hatcher was arrested and charged with False Imprisonment, Assault 2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property. CASE# 27368-19

Drug Arrest/DUI- On May 11, 2019, Dep. Wimberly responded to the 39800 block of Big Chestnut Road in Clements for the reported suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival contact was made with the vehicle operator David Patrick Nickerson, age 18 of Leonardtown. Located in Nickerson’s vehicle was a grinder with marijuana residue, suspected Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax, and a CDS smoking device. Nickerson displayed signs of impairment was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Attempting to Drive While Impaired by Controlled Dangerous Substances. CASE# 27533-19

Disorderly Conduct: On May 10, 2019, Cpl. Handy responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills road in Lexington Park for the reported disturbance. The victim advised two individuals were in the area banging on the business windows and harassing customers for money. Upon arrival, Justin Antoine Parker, age 29 of Great Mills, was observed on scene creating a disturbance. Parker was told multiple times to vacate the area, however he continued to scream and cause a disturbance. Parker was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct. CASE# 27341-19

Assault- On May 18, 2019, Dep. Luffey responded to the 25300 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported disturbance. Investigation determined Amber Lynn Battagila, age 44 of Leonardtown, assaulted the victim by striking, scratching and biting the victim. Battagila was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree. CASE# 28887-19

Theft-Trespassing- On May 18, 2019, Dep. Chase responded to the 21800 block of Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park for the reported theft. Investigation determined James Edward Nolan, age 61 with no fixed address, stole two pairs of sunglasses from the Rite Aid store, and was previously served a notice not to trespass for the establishment. Nolan was located in the area and arrested; Nolan was charged with Theft and Trespass-Private Property. CASE# 28857-19