Flag Day Ceremony in Calvert County to Honor History of US Flags

Citizens are invited to attend the annual Flag Day ceremony hosted by Calvert County Elks Lodge #2620 at the Veterans Green on the Calvert County Circuit Court lawn Thursday, June 13 at noon.

The ceremony commemorates the adoption of the United States flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, more than 240 years ago. The program will honor flags that have represented the United States throughout its history – from the Gadsden “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, used by the Continental Marines during the American Revolution, through the Stars and Stripes that is the national flag of the United States today.

Guest speakers include former Maryland Senator and Calvert County Commissioner C. Bernie Fowler, Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee and Maryland Delegate Mark N. Fisher. Cub Scout Pack #262 will serve as flag bearers for the ceremony along with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office honor guard. Brooke Steuart will perform the national anthem.

All attendees are invited to a luncheon immediately following at Elks Lodge #2620 located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The ceremony and lunch are free and open to the public.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved inside the courthouse, located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.