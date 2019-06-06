Spring Hunters Harvest 4,002 Wild Turkeys in Maryland

Maryland hunters reported harvesting 4,002 wild turkeys during the 2019 regular spring and junior hunt turkey seasons, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced. This year’s harvest was the second-highest on record, and reflects a 4% increase compared to the 2018 harvest of 3,861 birds.
“A combination of abundant wild turkeys throughout most of the state and good weather during the season contributed to the increase in harvest,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said.
Garrett County reported the highest harvest numbers this year with 429 turkeys, followed by Washington County with 414. Rounding out the top five were Charles County with 348, Frederick County with 304, and Allegany County with 278. Baltimore, Cecil, Charles, and Prince George’s counties each reported record harvests for their locations.
Hunters in 10 counties were able to hunt on Sundays again this year, leading to a harvest of 314 turkeys.
Youth hunters kicked off the spring turkey season statewide on April 13 with the Junior Turkey Hunt, with additional junior hunting on April 14 in select counties. In total, junior hunters harvested 232 wild turkeys.
Total harvests by county are below:
|County
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Allegany
|298
|256
|293
|250
|278
|Anne Arundel
|62
|45
|58
|49
|74
|Baltimore
|35
|52
|51
|55
|56
|Calvert
|69
|73
|59
|76
|68
|Caroline
|159
|172
|149
|135
|152
|Carroll
|62
|76
|103
|103
|73
|Cecil
|67
|69
|87
|69
|89
|Charles
|253
|265
|320
|336
|348
|Dorchester
|252
|274
|303
|212
|221
|Frederick
|256
|299
|332
|313
|304
|Garrett
|421
|387
|429
|412
|429
|Harford
|102
|110
|127
|105
|124
|Howard
|16
|34
|24
|36
|33
|Kent
|164
|181
|174
|168
|166
|Montgomery
|97
|94
|135
|149
|135
|Prince George’s
|87
|87
|91
|76
|105
|Queen Anne’s
|183
|190
|160
|115
|145
|Somerset
|169
|150
|163
|145
|129
|St. Mary’s
|193
|188
|202
|191
|188
|Talbot
|68
|88
|94
|80
|87
|Washington
|392
|355
|426
|459
|414
|Wicomico
|138
|206
|175
|139
|155
|Worcester
|224
|223
|220
|188
|229
|Statewide
|3,767
|3,874
|4,175
|3,861
|4,002
