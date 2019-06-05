Police Investigating Suspicious Male who Approached Juvenile Females at Park in Lusby and Tried to lure Them With Candy

On Monday, June 3, 2019, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a suspicious person at Cove Point Park in Lusby.

Deputies made contact with the complainant who advised a suspicious male had approached a group of juvenile females at Cove Point Park and tried to lure them in his vehicle with candy.

The suspicious person was described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years old, short (almost shaved) hair, no facial hair, skinny build, wearing a white tank top, with a skull tattoo on his right forearm with a pattern surrounding the skull. The vehicle is described as a white van with no rear windows.

Deputies continue to investigate this incident and have increased patrols in and around the park to ensure the public’s safety at the park. Sheriff Evans would like to urge the public to take note of the description and remain vigilant in observing and reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or behaviors to the police. We also encourage parents to speak with their children, have them walk in a group, and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is asked to call Deputy Sampson with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

